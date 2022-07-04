Vandalism crippling power distribution to customers — IBEDC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc says it loses over N50 million every month to vandalism through stolen cables, damaged transformers and other network infrastructure.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr John Ayodele, made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

He said that activities of vandals were crippling power distribution to the company’s esteemed customers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IBEDC has, in recent times, reported cases of stolen cables, damaged transformers, and other network infrastructure.

Ayodele decried the spate of vandalism within its network, saying the activities had adversely affected power distribution to their esteemed customers.

“On June 29, at night, unknown civilians and armed men clad in Police and Civil Defence uniforms carted away IBEDC 33kV underground cables at Mokola Round-about in Ibadan, Oyo State

“The stolen cables feed Agodi Injection…