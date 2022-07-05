



The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, on Tuesday in Abuja said that access to digital, ground-truth data would increase the electrification planning rate in Nigeria. The minister said this at the official inauguration of the upgrade of Nigeria Sustainable Energy for All (Nigeria SE4ALL) platform version 3.0 (https://nigeriase4all.gov.ng), with extended datasets from field data […]

The post Access to digital data, key to increasing electrification – Minister appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper