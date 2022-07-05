ASUU raises hopes, gives condition to ‘immediately’ call off strike | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised hopes of students that it is close to calling off the ongoing strike action that has lasted for over three months.

ASUU on Monday issued a condition that will cause it to immediately call off the strike that led to the closure of many public universities in Nigeria.

Prof. Emmanuel Osedeke, ASUU president challenged the federal government to accept the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) payment platform for it to call off the ongoing strike.

Speaking on Channels Television on Monday night, Osedeke said the strike will continue unless the government accepts UTAS and honour the 2009 agreement.

“Let government tell us they have finished testing the UTAS and sign the agreement, then tomorrow we will call off the strike,” Osedeke said.

“We challenge the government, when would they sign the agreement? When would they accept UTAS? These are the two questions we should ask Nigerian…