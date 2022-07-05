At 9mobile’s The Hack, entrepreneurs, start-ups get mentorship on unleashing their capabilities and potential | The Guardian Nigeria News

Participants at The Hack organized by 9mobile had the best times as they experienced and enjoyed practical steps on running and scaling their business from a rich faculty of facilitators.

The event which held at the Zone, Gbagada, featured two main speakers, Director of Strategy, 9mobile, Karn Gulati, and business and sales expert Tricia Olufemi- Olumide (TriciaBiz).

Easing the participants into the event was Olalekan Fatusa, Acting Director, Enterprise Business, 9mobile. He explained that the forum was to provide information that would help upcoming entrepreneurs succeed in their businesses.

Manager, Fixed Solutions, 9mobile, Adedolapo Ilelaboye, and Manager, Enterprise Marketing, 9mobile, Oluwasegun Daodu, also discussed ‘Enterprise Cloud Solution‘ and ‘Enterprise ComboPak’ with the participants.

9mobile Cloud Solutions Marketplace is an e-commerce platform where all cloud-based software products and services can be purchased from by both 9Mobile and non-9Mobile…