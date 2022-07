The IMF will send a team to Ghana this week to begin talks on a possible loan program for the West African nation, the fund announced Tuesday. The nation’s President Nana Akufo-Addo had previously rejected calls to seek financial assistance from the IMF, but last week authorized the step as the country faces soaring inflation. […]

The post IMF sending team to Ghana to start aid talks appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper