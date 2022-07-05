Italy's president in Mozambique to discuss gas supplies





Italian President Sergio Mattarella met with his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi in Maputo on Tuesday to discuss gas supplies as Rome seeks to reduce its reliance on Russia. Mattarella praised energy cooperation between the two countries during the visit, which came ahead of the opening of an offshore gas project run by Italian energy company […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper