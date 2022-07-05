Nigeria to facilitate admission for students affected by Russia-Ukraine conflict





The Nigerian Government said it is making efforts to facilitate the placement of Nigerian students who fled war-torn Ukraine into tertiary institutions in the country to enable them to continue their education. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Francisca Omaluyi said in a statement published Monday on its website. Omaluyi directed interested students to visit the […]

