Paris Saint-Germain have parted company with coach Mauricio Pochettino, the French champions confirmed on Tuesday, and replaced him with Christophe Galtier who pipped the Argentine and PSG to the 2021 Ligue 1 title when in charge of Lille. Galtier is PSG’s seventh coach since the Qataris bought the club 11 years ago and will be […]

