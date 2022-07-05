The new business balancing act has leaders walking a tightrope  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cameron Beveridge, Regional Director for Southern Africa at SAP

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 5th July 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Business leaders are engaged in a delicate balancing act as radical workforce changes, new customer demands, external pressures and the impact of the pandemic collide to create a multitude of new challenges and opportunities.

Cameron Beveridge, Regional Director for Southern Africa at SAP, believes corporate leaders are having to balance traditional business objectives such as revenue and profit with the demands of the modern economy that include building a healthy company culture, playing a positive role in society and being a good corporate citizen.

“The lines are being redrawn around what employees, customers and broader society expect of a modern business, especially as it relates to a company’s role in building a more equitable and sustainable world. Present trends indicate that we are moving toward a situation where environmental…