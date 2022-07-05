Top ministers including Sunak turn on UK's scandal-tainted PM





UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered two high-profile departures from his government Tuesday, including his finance minister, in the first stirrings of a cabinet uprising after a slew of scandals. Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor of the exchequer and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary with both saying they could no longer tolerate the culture […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper