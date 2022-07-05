Uba Sani picks El-Rufai's deputy, Balarabe as running mate





The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Senator Uba Sani has picked governor Nasir El-Rufai’s deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe as his running mate for the upcoming 2023 gubernatorial elections in the state. Sani, who made the announcement on Monday night after consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, said “I am […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper