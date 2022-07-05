Ubumuntu Arts Festival returns to Amphitheatre at Kigali Genocide Memorial | The Guardian Nigeria News

In 2015, Ubumuntu Arts Festival was birthed and the yearly festival has continued to grow in scale and global recognition. The festival provides a platform for artists from all over the world to present performances dealing with difficult aspects of societal violence and human nature, from police brutality, and mass incarceration to civil war and genocide and other knotty themes.

Both the timing and location of the festival hold deep historical and moral significance. The festival takes place at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, built on the resting place of 250,000 Tutsi. The festival takes place in July during the final week of the 100-day commemoration of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi.

The impact the festival has on artists and visitors, however, extends far beyond the flagship event and many attendees have returned to their respective countries to start similar festivals; building on the template of Ubumuntu Arts Festival.

Ubumuntu’s performances, workshops, panels and…