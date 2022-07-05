Wimbledon to appeal $1 million fine over Russia ban — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Wimbledon chiefs confirmed Monday that they will appeal against a $1 million fine handed down by the WTA women’s tour for banning Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s tournament.

The All England Club imposed the ban in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said an appeal will be lodged.

“It’s subject to a legal process so I can’t comment specifically but what I will say is that we stand by the decision we made,” said Bolton. “We have appealed.”

The Daily Mail reported that the Lawn Tennis Association, which runs the sport in the UK, was fined $750,000 and the All England Club $250,000.

Russian and Belarusian players were also banned from Wimbledon warm-up events in Eastbourne, Nottingham and Birmingham.

“We thought long and hard about our decision,” added Bolton.

“It was difficult and challenging and we thought about the ramifications. But it was the right decision for us.”

Players from…