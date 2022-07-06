511 Police Constables pass out from Police College, Enugu | The Guardian Nigeria News

No fewer than 511 constables have passed out from a six months intensive police training course at the Police College, Oji River in Enugu State on Wednesday.

The 511 constables are drawn as follows: Anambra 184; Ebonyi 138 and Enugu state 189.

The constables have been posted to start their service at their various local government of origin.

In a message to the new constables, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Alkali Baba Usman, said that the recruitment showed the determination of the Federal Government to address the social factors that accentuate the commission of crimes, occasioned by unemployment.

Usman, represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of South-East, Mr John Amadi, said that the import of taking 10,000 able and active youths out of the unemployment market annually would reduce crime rates in the country.

According to him, this that these young men and women have been saved from the temptation of crimes and have been given a platform to…