Buhari reshuffles cabinet | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has reshuffled his cabinet, assigning new portfolios to ministers.

The reshuffling was announced at the ongoing Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Buhari also swore in the seven ministers recently screened and confirmed by the Senate.

Before the swearing in, a minute silence was observed in honour of Mohammed Barkindo, the 4th Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who died at the age of 63, Tuesday night.

The first batch to be sworn in were Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State, Odum Odih – Rivers State and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State.

The second batch included Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State, Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State and Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State

In attendance physically at FEC are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and…