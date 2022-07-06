Buhari urges new Ministers to serve nation diligently





President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday assigned portfolios to seven newly appointed ministers, charging them to serve the nation diligently, maintain unalloyed loyalty to the country and office of the President. Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, which preceded the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the president also announced the reassignment of portfolios in his cabinet. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper