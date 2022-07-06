



A Kenyan court on Wednesday dropped all corruption charges against suspended football chief Nick Mwendwa after prosecutors failed to provide any evidence against him. Mwendwa was arrested in November after the Kenyan government disbanded the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and set up a caretaker committee to run football over alleged financial impropriety during his tenure. […]

The post Kenya drops graft case against suspended football chief appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper