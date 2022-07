Richard Mofe-Damijo, a seasoned actor in Nollywood, turned 61. The actor popularly known as RMD at midnight, uploaded pictures of himself to Instagram. He thanked his family, friends, business associates, and others in the caption. His message read “This is 61 and counting! Super grateful and thankful for God’s grace upon my life. Birthdays are […]

