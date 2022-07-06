OPEC outgoing secretary general Sanusi Barkindo dies





The outgoing secretary-general of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo has died. The managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited Mele Kyari said Barkindo died about 11 pm on Tuesday, hours after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari. “Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper