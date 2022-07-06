PDP awaits Atiku, Ayu to settle crises | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Okowa: PDP already mending fences, issue of my certificate politically motivated

• We won’t beg Wike, says PDP BoT member who met Rivers governor in Turkey

• Drop Okowa as running mate, lose Igbo votes, Ohanaeze youths warn Atiku, PDP

It is still uncertain times in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as delay in reconciling post-convention crisis has affected preparation for Osun State governorship election and the 2023 general elections. The absence of the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and national chairman, Prof. Iyorchia Ayu, is slowing reconciliation moves.

The post-primaries face-off, which was aggravated by the manner the party announced its vice presidential candidate, had continued to get worse.

The PDP said, yesterday, that the peace moves to pacify aggrieved leaders has been put on hold pending the return of Atiku and Ayu. Atiku travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) three weeks ago and is yet to return.

Chairman of the party’s Board…