PDP senator sues Ondo ex-deputy gov, Ajayi, alleges certificate forgery | The Guardian Nigeria News

The senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, has sued a former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, to a Federal High Court in Akure over his victory in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election held ahead of 2023 polls.

Tofowomo sought Ajayi’s disqualification as the senatorial candidate of the PDP over his alleged controversial academic records.

Ajayi is joined in the suit as first defendant, while the PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are second and third defendants respectively.

In the suit filed yesterday, Tofowomo, who came second in the primary election, said Ajayi did not meet the constitutional requirements for contesting the 2023 polls.

Tofowomo, through his lawyer, Mr. Femi Emodamori, claimed that the court should determine if together with the totality of the facts before the court, the first defendant (Ajayi) did not present false information and/or forged certificate(s) in…