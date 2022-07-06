Police warn cultists against 7/7 rally in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

27 mins ago
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has warned members of the Neo Black Movement of Africa known as Black Axe against plans to rally in celebration of what it called 7/7 day. The Lagos Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Lagos State Police Command based on credible intelligence at its disposal, gathered that some…
36 mins ago
Boris Johnson on Wednesday refused to quit as British prime minister, despite a slew of resignations from his scandal-hit government, piling on pressure as he faced a grilling from angry MPs. The 58-year-old leader’s grip on power appears to be slipping following 10 short minutes on Tuesday night, when Rishi Sunak resigned as finance minister…
…
Source: Guardian Newspaper