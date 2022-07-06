Presidency condemns attack on Buhari’s advance convoy in Katsina





The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of President Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah. Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper