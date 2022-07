Water is one of the most important substances on earth. It is so important that both plants and animals need water to survive. It is, however, essential that the water people drink and use for other purposes is clean and free from germs and pathogens. Therefore, to make water potable, its production must conform to […]

The post Third Lagos International Water Conference: A postscript appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper