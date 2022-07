Senior ministers on Wednesday were set to tell Boris Johnson he must quit as prime minister, British media said, after a spate of resignations from his scandal-hit government. A delegation was awaiting his return from a two-hour grilling by a parliamentary committee to tell him his time was up, BBC, Sky News and other outlets […]

The post UK ministers to tell Johnson to quit as PM: reports appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper