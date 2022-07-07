





Political stakeholders under the auspices of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto state have advocated for improved security in the Northwest zone ahead of the 2023 general elections. They made the call during an interactive session with the Northwest zonal officials while on a fact-finding tour of the region. This was contained in a […]

The post 2023: APC stakeholders advocate for improved security ahead of elections appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper