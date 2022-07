Oil-rich Angola on Thursday unveiled a new production unit that will increase fourfold the output at its sole refinery as it seeks to reduce dependency on fuel imports. The new plant will bump up Angola’s fuel production to 1,580,000 litres a day, contributing to a 15 percent reduction in annual imports, according to state oil […]

