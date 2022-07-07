Brig. Akpaumontia donates 1000 books, water project to students







Commander 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Isang Akpaumontia has donated over 1, 000 books and a water project to the Premier DaySchool Surulere, Lagos State as part of activities to commemorate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2022. The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, NAOWA 9 Brigade Chapter also donated food items and clothing […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper