Demoted UNICAL students lament ordeal | The Guardian Nigeria News

It was a case of frustration, distress and despondency for over 200 students of engineering faculty of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) since their demotion three years ago.

Most of these students have dropped out of school after three and four years of study, living in self-deceit, with some doing menial jobs to survive, while others have gone back to write Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as hope of accrediting Engineering Faculty of the institution dims.

The faculty, so far, has no workshops and other relevant facilities that could qualify it for accreditation.

Now, the affected students have dragged the university, vice chancellor and four others to court, claiming over N505m as general damages and special expenses for breach of trust and others.

The case was instituted by Ekpedeme Godwin Idiong, Victor Agbontaem and Peter Abasiekong Stephens, for themselves and others, against the university.

The students, who were demoted from 300 and 400 level to 200…