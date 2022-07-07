Fireboy Announces Release Date For Third Studio Album ‘Playboy’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi

07 July 2022  
7:39 am

YBNL signee Fireboy has unveiled August 5th as the release date for his third studio album “Playboy.” The “Peru” singer unveiled the album’s cover, release date and pre-save link in a tweet on Wednesday. Fireboy tweeted “my third studio album, “playboy” – out on the 5th of August. available for pre-save now.” my third studio…

YBNL signee Fireboy has unveiled August 5th as the release date for his third studio album “Playboy.”

The “Peru” singer unveiled the album’s cover, release date and pre-save link in a tweet on Wednesday.

Fireboy tweeted “my third studio album, “playboy” – out on the 5th of August. available for pre-save now.”



