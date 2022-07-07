Fireboy Announces Release Date For Third Studio Album ‘Playboy’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 07 July 2022 |

YBNL signee Fireboy has unveiled August 5th as the release date for his third studio album “Playboy.”

The “Peru” singer unveiled the album’s cover, release date and pre-save link in a tweet on Wednesday.

Fireboy tweeted “my third studio album, “playboy” – out on the 5th of August. available for pre-save now.”