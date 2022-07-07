Flutterwave denies money laundering allegations — Technology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Flutterwave Payment Technology Limited has denied allegations of money laundering that led to the freezing of its accounts by a Kenyan court.

“Claims of financial improprieties involving the company in Kenya are entirely false, and we have the records to verify this,” Flutterwave said in a statement.

“We are a financial technology company that maintains the highest regulatory standards in our operations. Our Anti-money laundering (AML) practices and operations are regularly audited by one of the Big four firms. We remain proactive in our engagements with regulatory bodies to continue to stay compliant.”

A Kenyan High Court on Wednesday froze 56 bank accounts belonging to Flutterwave and other businesses connected with Nigerian nationals over money laundering allegations.

The accounts involved are in dollars, pound sterling, euros, and Kenya shillings with a total holding of Sh7 billion suspected to be…