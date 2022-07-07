I am disappointed with the intelligence system at Kuje prison, says Buhari







An angry President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the intelligence collapse in the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, where terrorists attacked Tuesday, freeing a large number of inmates. Apparently miffed, Buhari said while fielding questions, “I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper