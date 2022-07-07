ICT stakeholders synergise for digital inclusion at PIC parley | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stakeholders in the digital ecosystem, on Tuesday, set the stage for a synergy between the public and private sectors, to facilitate digital inclusion and set Nigeria on the path to sustainable economic development.

Held in Abuja, the formative dialogue was the first run of the Policy Innovation Centre’s (PIC) ‘Inclusive Digital Transformation Programme’, sponsored by the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), to advance inclusive digital development through an enhanced policy and regulatory framework for the Nigerian economy.

The event was attended by MDAs, ICT professional bodies, digital inclusion start-ups and corporate players in the digital space.

Gail Warrander, Economic Adviser to the UK Government, emphasised the relevance of the UK government’s support for the growth of the Nigerian digital economy. She said digital business contributes significantly to the nation’s GDP, and has grown to become a sustainable source of employment generation and…