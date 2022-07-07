Nicki Minaj’s Husband Placed On Probation | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi

07 July 2022   |  
11:32 am

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty has been placed on one-year house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.  Petty, 43, pleaded guilty on Thursday during a virtual hearing with the US District Court for the Central District of California, which oversees both central and southern parts of the state, according to court records…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty has been placed on one-year house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender. 



Source: Guardian Newspaper

