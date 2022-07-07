Nicki Minaj’s Husband Placed On Probation | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi
07 July 2022 |
11:32 am
Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty has been placed on one-year house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender. Petty, 43, pleaded guilty on Thursday during a virtual hearing with the US District Court for the Central District of California, which oversees both central and southern parts of the state, according to court records…
Source: Guardian Newspaper