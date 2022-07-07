Sallah: Ram sellers in Lagos decry low patronage | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some ram sellers in Lagos State on Thursday decried low patronage of the sacrificial animal for Sallah by Muslim faithful.

Some of the traders told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at ram markets in Agege and Alagbado areas of the state that business had been low.

Mr Aliu Dodo, A ram seller in Agege, said despite the fact that Sallah would be celebrated in less than three days , people were not just buying many of his animals.

“Business is very low ;people are not just buying .Around this time last year,I already sold many of my rams.

But this year,things are different.I understand things are difficult .Many people will like to buy but cannot afford the animals .

“‘And if people don’t buy,we cannot sell.We are ,however,optimistic that we will record some reasonable patronage before Sallah,”he said.

Dodo said bringing many animals all the way from Katsina and not being able to sell a quarter less than three days to Sallah was discouraging.

He urged the government to do…