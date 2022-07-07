





First Class Entertainment, a multimedia production company founded by ace comedian and first-class compere, TeeA Tunde Adewale is formally unveiling its latest music, comedy and lifestyle event tagged Rhythm and Blues Concert. The event which is planned to be an annual music and lifestyle concert was created to celebrate classic rhythm and blues sounds from […]

The post TeeA’s First Class Entertainment Debuts R ‘n’ B Concert 2022 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper