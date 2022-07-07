UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath | The Guardian Nigeria News

Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday as leader of Britain’s Conservative party, triggering a race to succeed him as prime minister after a frenzied 48 hours which saw dozens desert his scandal-hit government.

Johnson acknowledged it was “clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister”.

In a speech outside 10 Downing Street, he said he would stay on until his successor is found but faced calls to leave immediately and for an acting leader to be appointed.

Conservative John Major, who was prime minister from 1990 to 1997, said Johnson’s extended tenure — and the powers that still go with it — was “unwise and may be unsustainable”.

The leadership election will take place in the coming months. The victor will replace Johnson by the party’s annual conference in early October.

But polling suggested most Britons favour his immediate exit, amid claims that Johnson is only hanging…