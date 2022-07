Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that one of its personnel escaped from Kuje prison during an attack on the facility on Tuesday night. The report had alleged that one of the escaping inmates who claimed to be a DSS personnel was apprehended by NCS operatives near Kwali after a chase It further […]

The post DSS says no personnel escaped from Kuje prison appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper