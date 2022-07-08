Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot, feared dead — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at a campaign event on Friday, a government spokesman said, as local media reported the ex-leader was showing no vital signs.

“Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am,” in the country’s western region of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

“One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown.”

“Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it,” Matsuno added.

Local media including national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said the former prime minister appeared to be in “cardiorespiratory arrest”, a term often used in Japan before a feared death can be officially confirmed by a coroner.

The attack on a man who may be Japan’s best-known politician comes despite the country’s famously low levels of violent crime and tough gun laws.

Abe had…