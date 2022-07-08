



Greece and Bulgaria on Friday opened a long-awaited natural gas pipeline designed to help Bulgaria, which has for years been heavily dependent on Russian gas, obtain energy from other sources. The pipeline underlines efforts by countries in southeastern Europe “to achieve energy independence”, outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told the inauguration ceremony in Komotini, […]

The post Greece, Bulgaria open new pipeline alternative to Russian gas appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper