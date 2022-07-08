



The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has criticised the Federal Government for defying a court order which restrained it from issuing Oil Prospecting Licences (OPL) pending the determination of a suit instituted by some Ijaw leaders. The Federal High Court in Yenagoa presided over by Justice Isa Dashen had granted an order halting the licensing round […]

The post Marginal fields licensing: Ijaws frown at FG’s disregard of court order appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper