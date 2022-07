The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 115 pharmacies and 319 patent medicine shops in Plateau for violating laid down rules and guidelines. The Director of Enforcement of the PCN, Stephen Esumobi, made this known on Friday in Jos, while briefing newsmen. He said the national enforcement team of the PCN had been in […]

