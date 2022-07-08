Rotary Club gifts 25 baby cots to Lagos maternity hospital | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Rotary Club of Falomo on Thursday gifted 25 baby cots worth millions of naira to the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital in Lagos State.

The gesture, which is one of the seven areas of the Club’s focus for the year, was aimed at addressing the maternal and childcare needs of the hospital.

District Governor, Rotary International District 9110, Rotarian Omotunde Lawson, who presented the cots to the management of the hospital during her official visit to the Club, said the cots were part of the urgent needs of the hospital.

She stressed that nursing mothers face a lot of challenges sleeping on the same bed as their newborn babies, adding that there was a need to begin to address the problem in hospitals.

Lawson, who is the first female governor of the district, noted that the empowerment of the girl child is one of the major focuses of the district for the year, adding that the district would facilitate the vaccination of 2500 girls between the ages of 10 to 14 to protect them…