Russia jails city councillor for 7 years over Ukraine criticism | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Moscow court Friday sentenced a city councillor to seven years in prison for denouncing President Vladimir Putin’s military intervention in Ukraine.

Alexei Gorinov, 60, is the first elected member of the opposition to be sentenced to jail for criticising Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

He was found guilty of spreading “knowingly false information” about the Russian army.

Standing handcuffed in the glass defendant’s box, grey-haired Gorinov in a checked shirt unfolded a piece of paper that read: “Do you still need this war?”

Much of the courtroom stood in applause as he held the paper against the glass.

A uniformed bailiff used his hands to try and cover the words from cameras, before Gorinov removed it himself.

“This was all decided before,” he said as he was handed the prison term.

His wife Alla cried in court when the sentence was read out.

“We lived 32 years together. I thought we would go on living happily,” she told reporters after the ruling,…