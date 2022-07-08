





Former McDonald’s restaurants in Russia are facing a shortage of French fries due to a poor harvest and Western sanctions over Ukraine, a business newspaper reported on Friday. The US fast-food giant announced in May that it would exit Russia in the wake of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine. A Russian businessman bought the 850-restaurant operation, […]

The post Russian 'McDonald's' runs short of French fries appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper