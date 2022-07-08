Shinzo Abe shooting: What we know | The Guardian Nigeria News

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, the country’s best-known politician and longest-serving leader, died on Friday after being shot at a campaign event.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

Abe was speaking at a campaign rally in the western region of Nara when the attack occurred.

He was standing on a stage in front of the Yamato-Saidaiji railway station, stumping for Kei Sato, a candidate for Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

At about 11:30 am local time (0230 GMT), footage shows that a man dressed in a grey top and brown trousers began moving towards Abe from behind.

He fired at least two apparent gunshots, with a cloud of smoke emerging and terrified spectators ducking to the ground.

Abe collapsed, visibly bleeding, and bystanders began to administer cardiac massage, witnesses said.

The shooter was wrestled to the ground and taken into custody.

Where did he die?

Abe was taken to Nara Medical University Hospital for treatment, with national broadcaster…