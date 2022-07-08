UK backing for Ukraine set to outlive Johnson | The Guardian Nigeria News

Although Boris Johnson has been one of the West’s most vocal supporters of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, experts say the British prime minister’s Thursday resignation will not diminish London’s backing for Kyiv.

“Boris Johnson has been the frontman for this policy, but it’s whole-of-British-government policy,” said Peter Ricketts, a former UK national security advisor and ambassador to France.

“Whoever was prime minister would have done much the same thing,” although “Johnson brought his own particular style to it,” Ricketts added.

Former French ambassador to Britain Sylvie Bermann agreed that though “the line will remain, the style will be different”.

With impassioned speeches and editorials and two visits to Kyiv since Russia’s February 24 attack, on top of arms deliveries, Johnson won admiration from Ukrainians.

“Johnson, despite the domestic scandals, has been solid in his support for Ukraine,” tweeted Alina Polyakova, head of the…