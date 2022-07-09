Alleged kidnapping: Cleric, others docked | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Magistrates’ Court in Akure on Friday docked Pastor Folorunso Anifowose, 64, of the World Bible Beleivers’ Church, Ondo and other four member of the Church for alleged kidnapping and unlawful custody of children of the Church’s members.

Other accused persons are Mr Peter Josiah, 49, Mr Stephen Olawole, 51, Mr John Blessing, 60 and Mr Gbenga Ayembo, 56.

The police prosecutor, Olalekan Fotola, said that the accused conspired together to kidnap and have unlawful custody of four children of Mrs Elizabeth Reuben .

Fotola added that the defendants also harboured the wife of one Patrick Olaniyan and his children in such a manner as to prevent their parents to have access to them.

The police prosecution said that the offences are punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. Laws of Ondo State 2006.

Ruling on the alleged offences, the court’s magistrate, Miss Rashidat Yakubu, said that she should be given time to study the case, considering…