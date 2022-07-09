Check Out The Celebrities Born Under The Crab/Cancer Sign — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oluwatomiwa Ogunniyi 09 July 2022 |

11:07 am Cancer or “crab” in Latin is the fourth astrological sign in the zodiac under the tropical zodiac; the Sun transits this area between approximately June 22 and July 22. People born under this sign tend to be emotional and highly intuitive. Like the crab that represents them, they may initially have a tough shell but…

Cancer or “crab” in Latin is the fourth astrological sign in the zodiac under the tropical zodiac; the Sun transits this area between approximately June 22 and July 22. People born under this sign tend to be emotional and highly intuitive.

Like the crab that represents them, they may initially have a tough shell but are deeply empathic and loving when they give up. Here is a list of famous…