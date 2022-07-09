Kante and Loftus-Cheek miss Chelsea’s US tour due to vaccination status | The Guardian Nigeria News

4 Jul
The chief suspect in a Copenhagen mall shooting was Monday remanded into a psychiatric care facility, one day after three people, including two teenagers, were shot dead.
4 days ago
To boost the adoption of sustainable climate-smart agriculture and renewable energy in Nigeria and grow the country’s economy, the European Union (EU) has unveiled
4 days ago
Download logoInaugural tournament to be played in Hamilton and Auckland from 17 to 23 February 2023; 10 teams to compete for final three slots for FIFA…
Source: Guardian Newspaper